Martin Luther King Jr Had 'all-night sex orgy' at workshop for church ministers - FBI Report

Related Stories An FBI report has been declassified as part of the newly released John F. Kennedy assassination files, and claims Martin Luther King Jr had an 'all-night sex orgy' at a training workshop.



The report released on Friday was written just weeks before the revered civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968, and details allegations about a workshop King held earlier that year in Miami.



The FBI's sex smears against King have been well known for years, but the newly released 20-page report offers new insight into the harsh portrait the Bureau attempted to paint of him as he campaigned for civil rights and economic reforms.





