Saudi Princes Detained In Anti-Corruption Purge

Related Stories A new Saudi anti-corruption body has detained 11 princes, four sitting ministers and dozens of former ministers, media reports say.



The detentions came hours after the new committee, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was formed by royal decree.

