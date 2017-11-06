Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

Related Stories It is just like they tell you in school. ‘Don’t play to the whistle,’ the sports teacher says. ‘If you see an infringement, stand in the middle with your hand in the air, as the game goes on around you. It’s bound to work out in your favour.’



Or maybe not.



Arsenal did not lose because David Silva was offside when creating Manchester City’s third goal. They probably would have lost anyway. What they surrendered, however, was the chance to test City’s defence under pressure. The scenario Pep Guardiola’s detractors have been waiting for, in fact.



