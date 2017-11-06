Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

|
|
|
|
|
|
It is just like they tell you in school. ‘Don’t play to the whistle,’ the sports teacher says. ‘If you see an infringement, stand in the middle with your hand in the air, as the game goes on around you. It’s bound to work out in your favour.’
Or maybe not.
Arsenal did not lose because David Silva was offside when creating Manchester City’s third goal. They probably would have lost anyway. What they surrendered, however, was the chance to test City’s defence under pressure. The scenario Pep Guardiola’s detractors have been waiting for, in fact.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
dailymail.co.uk >>>
:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|