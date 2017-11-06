Tyrese Gibson Reveals Will Smith Has Given Him $5M To Help Him Fund Custody Battle With Ex-Wife

Related Stories It pays to have friends in high places.



And that is certainly the case for Tyrese Gibson after he revealed his superstar chum Will Smith gave him a whopping $5 million to help him fund his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.