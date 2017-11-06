Texas Church Shooting Gunman Identified

Related Stories The gunman who killed at least 26 people in a Texan Baptist church has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley.



Law enforcement sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, provided the information to the Associated Press.

Read Full Story .... independent.co.uk >>> :







Source: independent.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.