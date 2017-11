Related Stories Samsung has taken Apple back 10 years and ‘left them there’ in a new advertising campaign.



From queuing up in the rain, to having to leave waterlogged handsets in rice and that time they got rid of the headphone jack, Samsung has it covered.



The advert, entitled ‘Growing Up’, follows an iPhone fan upgrading their handset over a 10 year period, starting in 2007, each time poking fun at various gripes iPhone fans have.

