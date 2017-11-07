Eight (8) Members Of The Same Family Killed in Texas Church Shooting

Related Stories Bryan Holcombe was set to deliver Sunday’s sermon at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where he served as an associate pastor.



In attendance that morning were many members of his family, including his wife, Karla, his sons John and Marc and Marc’s toddler daughter, Noah, as well as Bryan’s daughter-in-law Crystal and her five children.



And then a gunman, dressed all in black and armed with an assault rifle, opened fire on the worshipers about 11:15 a.m., reportedly during Bryan’s sermon.

