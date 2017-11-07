Rapper Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years in Prison...

Related Stories A Pennsylvania judge sentenced rapper Meek Mill to two to four years in prison on Monday for violating his probation.



Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley cited a failed drug test and unapproved travel, stemming from a 2008 gun and drug case. He was immediately taken into custody.



Brinkley said she had given Mill multiple chances but he hasn't complied. According to evidence from probation officers, the musician tested positive for narcotics numerous times.

