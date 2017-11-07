 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201711   >   Woman Fired For Showing Trump Motorcade The Middle Finger





Woman Fired For Showing Trump Motorcade The Middle Finger
 
<< Prev  |  
 
07-Nov-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
A woman pictured raising her middle finger toward US President Donald Trump's motorcade has reportedly been fired from her job over the photograph.

The image went viral after it was taken on 28 October in Virginia, close to a Trump golf resort
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :   



Source: BBC
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 