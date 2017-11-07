Gay Father Who Murdered His Adopted Daughter Jailed 18 Years

Related Stories A former fitness instructor who murdered his 'vulnerable and defenceless' 18-month-old adopted daughter after calling her 'Satan in a Babygro' was today jailed for 18 years.



Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, was given a life sentence after he subjected Elsie Scully-Hicks to months of horrific assaults and was heard telling her to 'shut the f*** up' at his home in Llandaff, Cardiff.



The toddler suffered a string of suspicious injuries while she was alone with stay-at-home father Scully-Hicks, which included bruises and broken a leg after she had 'fallen down the stairs'.





