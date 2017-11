Related Stories Her new husband recently confirmed reports the pair had tied the knot in a secret marriage this summer after 12 years together.



And a newlywed Lisa Bonet, 49, was seen for the first time since her beau Jason Momoa, 38, broke the happy news as she bizarrely took a donkey for a country walk in Topanga, California on Monday.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.