Serena, Sister Venus, Mother & Friends Party At Her Pre-Wedding Girls' Weekend

Serena Williams celebrated her upcoming wedding with her loved ones on Friday night, gathering with 12 guests for a glamorous pre-wedding girls' weekend.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 36, is seen in exclusive images and video with her sister Venus, 37, best friend Ciara, 32, and TV presenter Lala Anthony, 38, during the bash in New York City. Serena, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, arrived with her 12 guests on a party bus to her chosen venue for the first part of the evening.