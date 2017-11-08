Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million

Related Stories Tyrese claims Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him a whopping $5 million so he could dig himself out of a financial hole from his custody case, but sources directly connected to both Will and Jada say it simply isn't true.



Our Will and Jada sources say they did not give Tyrese any money at all.

