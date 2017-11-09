My Most Famous Sexual Partner Was Serena Williams - Sean Kingston

Related Stories Sean Kingston had no problem kissing and telling when asked about his most famous sexual conquest.



During an interview on BBC X1, the singer was asked to name the most famous person he’s ever “adult wrestled” with



“Serena Williams. That was my dawg. $300 million and all she wears is Nike tracksuits,” Kingston answered.

Read Full Story .... eurweb.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.