What Did Jesus Look Like?

Related Stories The Bible’s answer

No one knows exactly what Jesus looked like, since his physical appearance is not described in the Bible. This indicates that Jesus’ physical features are not important. However, the Bible does give us some idea of Jesus’ general appearance.



Features: Jesus was a Jew and likely inherited common Semitic traits from his mother. (Hebrews 7:​14) It is unlikely that his features were especially distinctive. On one occasion he was able to travel in secret from Galilee to Jerusalem without being recognized. (John 7:​10, 11) And he apparently did not stand out even among his closest disciples. Recall that Judas Iscariot had to identify Jesus to the armed crowd that arrested him.​—Matthew 26:47-​49.