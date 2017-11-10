Nicki Minaj's Brother Found Guilty Of Repeatedly Raping his 11-year-old Stepdaughter

Related Stories Nicki Minaj's brother has been found guilty of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter while her mother was at work.



Jelani Maraj, 38, was convicted of predatory sexual assault on a child - a felony - and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to life in prison, but Maraj's lawyer says he plans to appeal.



At the conclusion of the trial on Thursday, Maraj was led out of Nassau County Court in handcuffs and was taken to the county jail, where the presiding judge ordered him held without bail pending his sentencing hearing, reported Newsday.

