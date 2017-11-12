Train Crash 'Kills 33' In DR Congo

Related Stories A train crash in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 33 people, UN radio station Okapi reports.



It happened in Buyofwe in the province Lualaba, in the south of the country.

