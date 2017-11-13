Donald Trump's Asia Tour Leaves Observers Perplexed

Related Stories First Donald Trump insulted North Korea's Kim Jong-un, then, hours later, said he hoped the two could be friends in the future.



It is exactly the kind of contradiction that has typified his five-nation tour of Asia and left many observers scratching their heads.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.