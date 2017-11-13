15,000 Scientists Issue Catastrophic 'Warning To Humanity' About Fate Of Planet

Related Stories A prophetic 'warning to humanity' giving notice of perils facing the Earth has been issued by more than 15,000 scientists from around the world.



Climate change, deforestation, loss of access to fresh water, species extinctions and uncontrolled human population growth are all threatening mankind's and the Earth's future.



The letter, originally written in 1992 and signed by 1,500 scientists, argued human impacts on the natural world were likely to lead to 'vast human misery' and a planet that was 'irretrievably mutilated'.

