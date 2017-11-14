Iran Earthquake Survivors Plead For Help As Death Toll Rises

Related Stories Iranians living outdoors in bitterly cold temperatures after an earthquake are making desperate pleas for help.



About 440 people were killed and about 7,000 injured when the quake hit near the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.