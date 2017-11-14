‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Hints She’s Having A Girl

Related Stories Kylie Jenner has given the biggest hint yet that she’s expecting a baby girl by choosing pink decorations for her baby shower.



Aerial pictures of the reality star’s home show a marquee in her garden lined with pink fabric, her pool filled with floating pink objects and matching cushions on her outdoor seating area.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: The Sun Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.