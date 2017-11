Related Stories The Bible’s answer

While it does not discuss this subject in detail, the Bible does not condemn the wearing of makeup, jewelry, or other forms of adornment. However, rather than focusing on physical appearance, the Bible promotes “the incorruptible adornment of the quiet and mild spirit.”​—1 Peter 3:​3, 4.



Physical adornment not condemned

