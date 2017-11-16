Final Death Toll In Grenfell Tower Disaster Is 71 Including A Stillborn Baby

Related Stories Seventy people and a stillborn baby make up the final death toll in the Grenfell Tower fire, police have confirmed.



The last two bodies were recovered from the burnt-out building and were confirmed by the coroner on Tuesday.











