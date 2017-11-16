Kevin Hart Cuts Radio Interview Short When He Was Told His Wife Eniko Had Gone Into Labor...

Related Stories Kevin Hart was having a nice radio chat on Wednesday.



But when the 38-year-old comedian got word that his wife Eniko Parrish was going into labor, he bolted, according to TMZ.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.