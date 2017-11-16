Twenty Sex Abuse Claims Issued Against Shamed Hollywood Star Kevin Spacey

Related Stories Kevin Spacey has been accused of twenty incidents of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour while at the Old Vic, it was disclosed today.



A hotline set up by the theatre where he was artistic director for 11 years has received twenty complaints after he admitted he had acted sexually against a schoolboy actor.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.