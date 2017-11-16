Trump Declares His Trip To Asia A 'Tremendous Success'

Related Stories President Donald Trump declared his marathon trip to Asia a 'tremendous success' on Wednesday in surprise remarks from the White House that he interrupted twice to take a swig of water.



Trump had to break away from his remarks completely to search for a refreshment when he realized a glass not been set out for him under the podium by staff.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.