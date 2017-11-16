Robert Mugabe Is Pictured For The First Time Since Zimbabwe Coup 

Related Stories This is the first picture of Robert Mugabe after he was placed under house arrest in a military coup - amid claims he is refusing to step down as Zimbabwe's president.



The suited 93-year-old can be seen sitting in an arm chair during talks aimed at forcing the dictator to agree to an 'honorable exit' from his position.



It also shows military chief General Constantino Chiwenga in fatigues as well as Zimbabwean defence minister Sydney Sekerayami and South African politicians Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Bongani Bongo. Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori was also present as a mediator.







