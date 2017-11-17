Man Accidentally Shoots Himself and Wife in Church

Related Stories A husband and wife pair was accidentally shot in a Tennessee church after discussing church shootings with members of their place of worship.



Elder members of the First United Methodist Church in Tellico Plains got together for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, during which they talked about the Nov. 5 massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 25 people and an unborn child were killed.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.