 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201711   >   Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor' Ferdie Pacheco Dead at 89





Muhammad Ali's 'Fight Doctor' Ferdie Pacheco Dead at 89
 
<< Prev  |  
 
17-Nov-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Ferdie Pacheco, the corner man who fixed up Muhammad Ali for years in the ring, has died.

Pacheco, known as the "Fight Doctor," died Thursday at his home in Miami ... according to his wife and daughter.  
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :   



Source: TMZ
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 