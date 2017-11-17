The World Is 'Going To End On Sunday'

Related Stories Conspiracy theorists are yet again convinced that the world is about to end thanks to the mysterious plant Nibiru.



Nibiru was meant to destroy Earth on September 23 after a Christian numerologist claimed it was about to collide with our planet.



After the prediction flopped, some have claimed Nibiru will instead trigger apocalyptic earthquakes on November 19 that will obliterate our planet.



In response to the rumours, a top Nasa scientist has said the planet can't exist because its gravitational forces would have already stripped Earth of its moon.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.