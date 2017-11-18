 

David Cassidy in Critical Condition with Organ Failure
 
18-Nov-2017  
David Cassidy is in the hospital in an induced coma in critical condition -- his organs are shutting down, and as one source put it, "It's looking grim."

We're told David was rushed to a Florida hospital 3 days ago ... and his condition has been worsening since his admission.
 
 

Source: TMZ
 
 

