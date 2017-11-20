'You And I Have Work To Do. Mugabe's Rambling 20-minute Speech In Full, Which Ended Not With A Resignation

Related Stories Surrounded by the army generals who had been expected to oust him from power, Robert Mugabe sat behind a table draped with a table cloth and with a simple box of tissues placed on one side.



Would Mugabe weep as he brought the curtain down on 37 years of rule? As he addressed the nation it soon became clear that not only would there be no tears, there would also be no resignation. Here is that controversial speech in full.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.