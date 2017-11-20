Mystery Remains Over The Fate Of Mugabe's Second Wife

Related Stories Mystery prevailed over the fate of Robert Mugabe on Sunday night as he sensationally failed to resign as Zimbabwe's president.



But uncertainty also remains over the fate of second wife Grace, whose drive for power prompted the military takeover of government.



Dubbed 'Gucci' Grace because of her habit of going on lavish spending sprees while her countrymen starved, the 53-year-old is now believed to be under house arrest in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.





