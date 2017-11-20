How Mugabe's Wives Helped To Create A Tyrant

Related Stories They say behind every great man is a great woman, but it seems the same can be said of evil men.



Robert Mugabe's hatred of colonial Britain grew after he fought his first wife's deportation from London and his second wife Grace nurtured his dark extremes.



The Zimbabwean tyrant met Sally Hayfron in 1958 when they were both teaching at a college in Ghana and two years later they married in Harare.



Early in their marriage, Mugabe was sent to prison for 'subversive speech', but his wife stood by his side, sharing his political views, and enabling his extremism.



As the political climate in Zimbabwe became too fractious for her to stay in the late 60s, she fled to London only for her to be deported, which would lay the foundations of Mugabe's hatred of all things British as he tried in vain to block it.



Sally died in 1992 and Mugabe remarried a woman who would become known as Gucci Grace - hated for many reasons including her luxury lifestyle.