Indian Student Wins Miss World 2017

Related Stories An Indian medical student has been crowned Miss World following a glamorous event in China today, making her country the joint-most successful nation in the pageant's history along with Venezuela.



Manushi Chhillar became India's sixth winner of the prestigious beauty show, following in the footsteps of successful Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai.



Chhillar's win means that India and Venezuela have both won the competition a record six times each over the course of its 67 year history.



The 20-year-old beauty winner is a trained Indian classical dancer who enjoys painting. The Miss World website also says that she hopes to open a chain of non-profit hospitals in rural areas.

