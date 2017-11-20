 

Queen Elizabeth And Husband Philip Celebrate 70 Years Of Marriage
 
20-Nov-2017  
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together on Monday, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.

The couple married at London’s Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two, in a glittering ceremony which attracted statesmen and royalty from around the world and huge crowds of cheering well-wishers.
 
 

Source: Reuters
 
 

