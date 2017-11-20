Zimbabweans 'Confused And Impatient'

Related Stories The BBC's Andrew Harding has been speaking to Zimbabweans on the streets of the capital Harare.



He reports that there is a feeling of growing frustration after President Robert Mugabe failed to resign last night as had been expected.



He says people feel confused and impatient.



A taxi driver told him that he had expected Mr Mugabe to leave office last night:



"He was supposed to be looking after his family... [he should] stay in Singapore, Malaysia where he has assets."



Others said that despite Saturday's public show of defiance as people rallied to urge President Mugabe to go, they were still afraid.



Harare resident Lydia Gombe told our reporter that after years of repressive rule, many Zimbabweans still fear that they might get into trouble if they speak out against the government:



"The level of fear that these people have instilled in us as a nation is unbelievable. And it is just simple things. WhatsApp texts can get you arrested. A conversation in the bus can get you arrested."





She adds that it would take time for people to lose their fear of speaking out.