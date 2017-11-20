The Whereabouts Of Mugabe's Wife Revealed

Related Stories The tyrant’s wife Grace is being held in secret detention facilities by the rebels she had threatened to ‘crush’, it was revealed last night.



Grace Mugabe’s whereabouts had been shrouded in mystery since the coup – from reports that she had fled to neighbouring Namibia, to claims she had been living with her husband.



But Grace was taken away not long after her husband’s generals wrested power from him. Since then, she has been held alone at detention facilities at military bases dotted around the country – torture centres created by her husband to enable his feared state security to ‘disappear’ people.

