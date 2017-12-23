Philippines Tropical Storm Tembin Kills More Than 100

Related Stories More than 100 people are reported to have been killed as a tropical storm swept through the southern Philippines, with dozens more missing.



Storm Tembin brought flash flooding and mudslides to parts of Mindanao island.

