Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Official Engagement Photos

Related Stories Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle published a set of official engagement photos Thursday, the latest milestone on the road to their wedding next year.



The couple, who announced their engagement last month, are due to marry on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: CNN Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.