El Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Hit In The Face By a Lionel Messi Strike

El Clasico never fails to entertain. The latest installment may have been a case of brinksmanship in the first half but the second was gripping.



Luis Suarez rounded off a brilliant Barcelona move to open the scoring, before Lionel Messi converted a penalty when Dani Carvajal handballed on the goal-line. The defender was sent off for his troubles, and Aleix Vidal made it three in the final moments of the game.



But aside from the goals and red card, there were a number of other talking points which may have slipped under the radar. Sportsmail provides six things you may have missed from El Clasico.





