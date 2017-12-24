Serena Williams To Make Comeback In Abu Dhabi After Giving Birth

Related Stories Serena Williams will return to tennis in Abu Dhabi next week, almost four months after giving birth.



The American, 36, will play world number seven Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match on 30 December during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

