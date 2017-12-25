'Real Housewives' Star Luann De Lesseps Arrested In Florida

Related Stories "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps was arrested by police in Florida early Sunday morning on several charges including battery of an officer and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.



The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer was also charged with resisting arrest with violence and with corruption by threat against a public servant, according to jail records.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: CNN Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.