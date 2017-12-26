Topless Protester Tries To Grab Baby Jesus Figure At Vatican

Related Stories A topless protester was detained by Vatican police on Monday for attempting to steal the doll of baby Jesus from the Vatican's nativity scene.



The incident occurred as thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square to hear the Pope's Christmas Day message.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: CNN Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.