Meghan Markle Christmas Photos Have Everyone Making Same Joke

Related Stories Photos of Meghan Markle attending her first Royal Christmas have inspired a series of rude jokes about her rather unusual outfit choice.



Meghan who was attending the royal’s traditional Christmas morning church service at Sandringham, wore a rather stylish (And no doubt expensive) brown coat and matching hat.

Unfortunately, a lot of people think that the future duchess’ hat looks a bit like the poop emoji and they’ve taken to Twitter to let the world know they’ve got a keen eye for comedy.

Read Full Story .... unilad.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.