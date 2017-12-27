Prince Harry On Meghan Markle's First Royal Christmas

Related Stories Prince Harry discusses wedding invitations and his fiancee Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the Royal Family.



The fifth in line to the throne was interviewed as part of his guest editorship of Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.