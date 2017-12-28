Angola Loses Contact With First Commercial Satellite

Related Stories Controllers have lost contact with the AngoSat-1 satellite, a day after Angola's first satellite was launched.



Energia, the Russian company that built the satellite, said on Wednesday it had yet to identify the problem that caused loss of contact.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>>







