North Korea's Kim Jong-un Issues Threats And Olive Branch
 
02-Jan-2018  
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has said a nuclear launch button is "always on my table" and warned the US it will never be able to start a war.

In a televised new year speech, he said the entire US was within range of North Korean nuclear weapons, adding: "This is reality, not a threat."
 
 

Source: BBC
 
 

