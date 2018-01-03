What A Game! Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Related Stories Chelsea nearly win through Morata and Zappacosta

94min: Chelsea so close to winning the game. Morata goes clean through but his effort poor although Cech can only parry to Zappacosta, whose shot cannons off the bar.



GOAL: Bellerin 92min (Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea)

What a finish from Bellerin. Chelsea didn't clear their lines and Bellerin, positioned just outside the Chelsea area, gets a right foot on the ball and directs it wonderfully on the volley past Courtois.

