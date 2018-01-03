Osama Bin Laden's Grandson Dies

Related Stories The grandson of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden has died, it has been claimed.



The child, named Osama like his terrorist grandfather, was praised for his 'martyrdom' by father Hamza Bin Laden, who jihadis have hailed as the 'heir' to the leadership of al-Qaeda.



A letter written by Hamza, whose father was shot dead by a US Navy Seal team in 2011, mourned the death of the 'hero cub' and described his eldest son as 'the grandson of bravery' - adding that he liked to play-act scenes of martyrdom.





